Missing person investigation underway in Jessamine County

Police in Wilmore are asking for help from the public in locating a missing person.

Officers say Devin Ryan White was reported missing on Feb. 25. He was last seen in the Epworth Avenue area of Wilmore, and may have been headed to see friends in the Wilmore area, or the northern Garrard County area.

He is described as standing 5’7” tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair, and maroon eyes.

White was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans and a green-and-white striped shirt. He may be carrying a camouflage backpack or a black Nike backpack.

Investigators say White may have left with a gray FIT brand bicycle with brown tires and several stickers on the frame.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilmore Police Department at (859) 858-3535.

