Body of missing Ohio teen Harley Dilly found in abandoned home; death ruled accidental

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton Police say the body of a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an abandoned home.

Police are saying Harley Dilly's death was accidental and foul play does not appear to be a factor.

Police say that Dilly was climbing up an antenna, slipped off and into a chimney and was stuck.

An autopsy is currently being conducted on Dilly’s body.

Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman says that the family has some closure.

“It’s not the outcome we wanted,” he said.

It was an emotional press conference.

“I promise myself not to break down today,” Hickman said.

Investigators say that they wanted to search the area again in an attempt to find Harley.

The abandoned home that Dilly’s body was located in was across the street from his home.

Police checked the abandoned home multiple times, but since there was no sign of forced entry and the doors seemed secure there was never a reason for them to check-in.

Authorities say that Dilly slipped in the chimney, shoved his coat and glasses down a flue and then got stuck in the chimney.

Dilly was last seen on Dec. 20 while walking to school.

A reward for information on his whereabouts surpassed $20,000.

The community came together every Saturday to do a search for the teen.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office canceled a search for the teen early Tuesday, stating only that the child had "been recovered."

