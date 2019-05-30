Alabama woman thought wedding ring was lost until Carhartt employee found it in pants she'd returned

A missing wedding ring is back home in its rightful place thanks to a Kentucky Carhartt employee.

Andrea Speer of Hueytown, Alabama posted on Facebook that she lost her wedding ring.

She said after retracing her steps and searching for days, she was convinced she lost is at Dollar General when hunting down a deal.

After searching the store and her house, she was devastated as she came to terms with the fact that the ring was gone.

Later that week, Andrea checked the mail, and to her surprise, she received an envelope that contained her wedding ring.

Andrea’s ring had slipped off while folding a pair of pants she was returning for her husband.

Not realizing it had come off, she shipped the package to Carhartt’s facility in Hopkins Co., Kentucky.

That’s where a Carhartt employee, Jacky Crick of White Plains, found it and gave it to her supervisor to be returned to the owner.

