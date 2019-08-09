Mission of Hope delivers school supplies to Owsley County elementary students

Mission of Hope is traveling across Kentucky and parts of Tennessee passing out school supplies. Friday they stopped in Owsley County.

Altogether, roughly 490 students received help at Owsley County Elementary.

This is the 14th year that Mission of Hope has come to Owsley County Elementary for their Back to School Program.

Through this program, Mission of Hope will help nearly 11,000 children receive much-needed school supplies that they otherwise might not have been able to get.

One volunteer says with the help from Mission of Hope, the kids will be able to succeed in their education.

"Families need a little extra help getting everybody started for school, and education is so important here. The teachers, the community, the families, everybody works together to try to make sure these kids continue in their education," says Vanessa Garland, a local volunteer.

For those volunteering, they say they do this to help bring these children joy.

"You might only be with them for a minute, a minute and a half, but you can see the joy in their face that somebody cared. They may not remember you three or four years down the road, but they know someone came and cared," says Missy Pate, a volunteer.

This won't be the last stop for Mission of Hope. They are providing supplies for 28 Elementary schools across Kentucky and Tennessee.

Along with providing school supplies, Mission of Hope also helps during the holidays to give the kids toys and games.