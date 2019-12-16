Mission of Hope's Christmas Shop gives gifts to Owsley County students

Hundreds of students at Owsley County Elementary School celebrated Christmas early thanks to the Mission of Hope's Christmas Shop.

Thousands of toys from WKYT viewers and many others were delivered to students for the Mission of Hope Christmas Shop. (WKYT)

"A lot of the families in this community are large, so the blessing of hope and Christmas that these churches share just really benefit our county," said Robin Himes, who lives in Owsley County.

Catalyst Christian Church in Nicholasvlle, Ky., volunteered at the Christmas shop. They say the distance doesn't matter to help out a neighbor.

"This is something where you step outside yourself and it makes a difference even if you impact just one person, it's totally worth it," said volunteer Rachel Kibler.

Kibler says she's happy to volunteer for years to come.

"To be able to share love, and joy, and to give to these little ones, that's why I would want to do it year after year," said Kibler.

Mission of Hope will continue to bring toys to schools across southeast Kentucky in time for the holidays.