Missouri sanctioned by NCAA after academic misconduct

The NCAA has sanctioned Missouri's football, baseball and softball programs after an investigation revealed academic misconduct involving a tutor who completed coursework for athletes.

Among the penalties handed down Thursday were three years of probation and one-year postseason bans for all three programs. That means the baseball and softball teams will be ineligible for the NCAA Tournament this season and the football team will be ineligible for a bowl game this fall.

The school must also vacate all games in which the 12 students whose work was completed by the tutor participated. Each program will also have 5 percent fewer scholarships for the upcoming year, and a series of recruiting restrictions that include fewer visits.

The NCAA has also fined the school $5,000 plus 1 percent of each program's budgets.