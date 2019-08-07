Mitch McConnell campaign Twitter handle suspended

The Twitter handle for Mitch McConnell's campaign is currently suspended after someone posted a video containing protestors threatening violence outside the Senate Majority Leader's home Monday night.

The campaign confirmed the suspension in a statement.

"This morning, Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell. This is the problem with the speech police in America today," campaign manager Kevin Golden said.

The video shows protestors using profane language, wishing for McConnell to have broken his neck, die and take too many pills. One person also wished for someone to stab a McConnell voodoo doll in the heart.

Golden claims there is a double standard on the social media platform, citing a Lexington Herald-Leader political cartoon showing tombstones of Mitch McConnell's political "victims."

"Twitter will allow the words 'Massacre Mitch' to trend nationally on their platform. But locks our account for posting actual threats against us. We appealed and Twitter stood by their decision, saying our account will remain locked until we delete the video," Golden said.

The protestors demonstrated against McConnell's positions on gun control and migrants at the southern border.