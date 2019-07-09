Mitch McConnell campaign unveils anti-McGrath website following announcement

Sen. Mitch McConnell's campaign is already on the attack against potential Democratic challenger Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath.

The McConnell Senate Committee launched "Wrong Path McGrath" soon after the candidate announced she would seek the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in 2020.

The website tries to tie McGrath to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling her a "radical left turn for Kentucky."

The website, wrongpathmcgrath.com, also uses quotes which were frequently mentioned in negative advertisements from McGrath's 2018 loss to Rep. Andy Barr in the race for Kentucky's 6th congressional district.

McGrath announced her candidacy Tuesday morning and released a video, where she said Sen. Mitch McConnell didn't respond to her letter as a teen when she wrote to him that she wanted to become a combat fighter pilot.