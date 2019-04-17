Mitch McConnell launches reelection campaign with new video

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has launched his reelection campaign with a three-minute video touting Republican-led efforts during his previous term.

The video highlights his successful efforts to prevent former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland from having a hearing before President Trump was elected to office in 2016. It also highlights the confirmations of justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

The 3:10 clip has frequent references to President Trump, while mentioning his backing of hemp legalization and the Republican-led Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

No other Republican has announced a primary challenge to the 77-year-old McConnell. The only Democrat who has announced a candidacy is activist Steven Cox. Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, who lost a tight race in Kentucky's 6th congressional district, is among the potential Democrats being mentioned as candidates. Others being mentioned include media personality Matt Jones and State Sen. Morgan McGarvey of Louisville.