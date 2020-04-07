Mitchell makes it 'crystal clear' he is staying at Kentucky

When Vic Schaefer left Mississippi State for Texas Sunday night, Kentucky women's basketball head coach Matthew Mitchell became a name rumored to be his replacement.

Kentucky head coach Matthew Mitchell reacts during the second half of a second round women's college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 25, 2019. North Carolina State won 72-57. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Mitchell went to school at Mississippi State and is from Louisville, Mississippi.

To squash those rumors, Mitchell took to Twitter on Sunday night to let the Big Blue Nation know that he is staying put in Lexington.

"Hey #BBN, let me say this loud and proud for all to hear: I’m the head coach at Kentucky and my heart, family & life are devoted to UK," said Mitchell. "I will be there for as long as they will have me! I want to make that CRYSTAL clear! Grateful to God that I am allowed the privilege!"

Mitchell just completed his 13th season, leading Kentucky to a 21-7 record and a semifinal appearance in the SEC Tournament.

His Wildcats finished third in the SEC this past season and earned a double-bye in Greenville at the conference tournament.

He has won 20 or more games in 10 of his 13 seasons in Lexington and he has three Elite Eight appearances.