Mitchells, Caliparis and Kroger donate to help Fayette County families

Fayette County Public Schools continues to serve and provide resources for students and families during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an email sent out Friday night, Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said he is moved by the willingness of so many people to go above and beyond to serve others.

The email says child nutrition employees volunteer their time to come in and prepare meals for children who rely on eating at school.

In addition to nutrition employees volunteering, others in the Lexington community have also reached out to help.

Caulk says The Jenna and Matthew Mitchell Foundation at Blue Grass Community have pledged $105,600 to provide food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies to families in need while schools are closed.

The Calipari Foundation is partnering with Kroger and Fayette County Public Schools to provide $40,000 in Kroger gift cards each week schools are closed. Caulk says that gift alone will help feed 400 families a week.

Caulk also says the Family Resource and Youth Services Center Coordinators assembled thousands of boxes of food and supplies and delivered them to doorsteps of families in need.

"I was already convinced that this is the greatest district I’ve ever had the honor to serve, but I have been absolutely blown away by the talent and commitment demonstrated by our employees in the face of this challenge. Education has often been called 'the difference between hope and despair.' At no other time in our history have those words been more true," said Caulk.

Fayette County Public Schools will begin Non-Traditional Instruction on April 6.