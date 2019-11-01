'Mixmas' begins for Lexington-based radio station

With trick-or-treating postponed until Saturday in Lexington this year, families can go door-to-door while listening to Christmas music.

Mixmas at Mix 94.5 (WKYT)

"Mixmas" began Friday morning at Mix 94.5

The station says many people wait to decorate their house until "Mixmas" begins.

Their most-requested song for this time of year is Gayla Peevey's "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas."

The Lexington-based radio station will play Christmas music non-stop until 11:59 on Dec. 25.

