Mobile betting brings in growing business for Keeneland

There are a number of ways people can bet on the Derby these days. And a popular way doesn't involve leaving home.

However, VP and CEO for Keeneland Vince Gabbert told WKYT the track is special because even though so many people bet online or through apps, thousands still come out to Keeneland.

"People still want to be here. They still want to see each other, conduct business and do what they want to do. That makes us unique," Gabbert said.

Where does the betting money go? Who gets the most? It may surprise some Keeneland only gets 18 cents on the dollar.

"Whatever track is live gets the biggest piece of the pie based on the revenue that's generated from the wager," Gabbert said.

As for online betting and betting with phone apps, the cut is even less for the track, but it's so popular it's still a big deal.

"It's been absolutely huge for our business to be able to do that. To be able to sit from home and to be able to bet on your phone," Gabbert explained. "When we're not running live, it's our biggest growth on the simulcast side. So to allow people to bet through the Keeneland Select site, or another online account that supports what they're doing, it ends up being the biggest generator of income for our business."

For Derby day, Churchill Downs will get most of the money. However, Keeneland will have 20,000 people watching and betting on the race, therefore Keeneland will benefit too, at least some.

For the first time, there will be a separate betting pool for the Derby in Japan. Gabbert also said there is more money bet on a weekend of racing in Asia than there is in the entire year in all of North America.