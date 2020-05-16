Mobile gym hits the road in Lexington

A Lexington gym owner made a major change to keep his business alive during the pandemic, while also keeping people active.

Demarcus Lewis is taking "healthy at home" to a new level.

Lewis points out that while gyms are closed, working out is still legal. In fact, it's exactly what people need right now.

“When we are exercising, we are in a better mood, we’re feeling good," he explained. "And first and foremost with COVID, it allows our immune systems to be on 100.”

That’s why Wildcat Mobile Gym is hitting the streets. It’s an idea Lewis brought to life after his own gym hit a roadblock. “With no one coming in the door, it wasn’t going to cut it. So we needed to come up with something a little bit more inventive,” he said.

Lewis packs up his equipment and takes the bus to driveways, empty parking lots, and open fields-- places with plenty of space.

Of course, driving around has brought a lot of attention, both positive and negative. He says people have called to report the bus for operating as a gym. Lewis says he follows CDC guidelines of social distancing and sanitizing the equipment after it’s used. The equipment is also used outside. That’s exactly what he explained to a government official when they called to check it out. “At the end of the conversation she was like ‘How do I get this to my house?” he laughed.

Lewis has big plans for the bus, even after the pandemic. “I think it’s definitely going to be the future of training as well as gyms.”

Lewis says right now he’s only doing personal training sessions, and he’ll move toward group sessions as the governor allows.

To bring the bus to you, contact Demarcus Lewis at 606-375-2223.