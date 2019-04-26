Mom attacked by 6 pit bulls while trying to save family’s dog

Police in Taunton say a mother was attacked by six pit bulls while trying to save her daughter’s dog from one of them Wednesday night.

Rochelle Silva could be out of work for months. (Source: WFXT/CNN)

“All six were on me. If there were six of them, then all six were on me,” Rochelle Silva said from her hospital room Friday. “All six of them were biting at me.”

“Bites all over my body. I’ve got a bite on my face. I’ve got bites on my arms,” Silva said. “I’ve got a big chunk out of my right leg, behind my knee cap, that went right to the bone.”

Silva was walking her daughter's dog, Ace, when at least one dog got out. Police say when the owner tried to get that dog, five more escaped.

"They weren't able to get at Ace," Silva said. "They kept biting at me to get at Ace."

She tried to run across the street to put Ace over a fence so the dogs couldn't get him.

“I don’t know how I lost Ace,” she said. “I don’t know how I lost Ace in my arms.”

An officer on patrol saw the attack and stopped. Police say the officer could not use his weapon because the dogs were so close to the victim, so he activated his lights and sirens to scare the dogs.

Silva recalls a good Samaritan being the one to help get her to safety while the officer was in his cruiser.

"He told the cop to unlock the door so he could get me in the car and he put me in the car," she said.

Rochelle's daughter, Arianna Silva, found Ace in a nearby yard.

"His breaths were very, very faint and slow," she recalled.

Ace died from his injuries.

The good Samaritan was also bitten, but only had a minor injury.

Meanwhile, Rochelle Silva could be out of work for months.

