Mom indicted for pouring hot chocolate on baby now faces another abuse charge

The Mt. Sterling mother indicted for pouring hot chocolate on a baby's head is now facing another abuse charge.

Ashley Neal and her husband Ronnie, are both charged with first-degree criminal abuse. It's a class C felony.

Montgomery County deputies say the charges come after an investigation into claims of abuse after the incident at a McDonald's in Winchester, Ky.

In early December, officers say Neal was seen pouring the 150-degree drink on the baby's head, took a few more steps, then tried to fall, before bracing herself.

Investigators found out the Neals' 10-month-old foster child had had several injuries over multiple months.

Deputies say the Neals did not get medical treatment for the child and covered up the injuries to prevent others, including Social Services, from seeing and reporting the abuse.

