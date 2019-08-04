Mom of hit-and-run victim unhappy with possible sentence

Elliot Moton pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of the crash that killed 21-year-old Nina Okawachi.

Moton originally faced that charge along with a charge of failing to render aid.

Okawachi was killed on Oct. 11 on Leestown Road after leaving work. Her mother believes Moton turned himself in 10 hours after the hit-and-run after sobering up. She's frustrated with the plea deal.

"We got up in the courtroom at 1:03 and they had already decided he had already taken a plea deal," Elizabeth Okawachi said. "I was hurt. we waited for 10 months for some kind of justice and you couldn't wait two minutes to escape justice."

Moton has a recommended sentence of two and a half years. Elizabeth Okawachi believes it's too short of a sentence.

"You have a sentence that is less than a third of a sentence that you would've received if you had stopped and rendered aid to my daughter and let them know immediately after the accident while you were impaired, or if you were impaired," she said.

Moton's sentencing is set for September.