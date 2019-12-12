Moments after birth, child left at Texas fire station

Just moments after a child was born, the mother left the child at a fire station in Lubbock this week.

A police report says the female gave birth to the baby girl and took the child to Fire Station 14 around 7:30 a.m. The mother told officials at the fire station near 96th and University that no one at her home knew she was pregnant and she wanted it to stay that way. She told officials she was okay and did not want to go to the hospital for medical care.

Court documents show when the woman turned over the child, she was a purple and pinkish color with the placenta and umbilical cord still attached. The documents say the woman said she “just couldn’t handle it anymore.”

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say they do know who the mother of the child is but would not provide any information for the father of the child.

The child did not have any bruises or scratches and tested negative for any drugs.

Baby Girl Doe was taken to University Medical Center. She is 8 pounds, 4 ounces and is 20 3/4 inches long. She is taking a bottle well and the hospital is continuing to run health tests on the child.

The child is now under the care of the state. A hearing for the child will be held on Dec. 18.

The Baby Moses Law or Safe Haven law states:

If you have a newborn that you’re unable to care for, you can bring your baby to a designated safe place with no questions asked. The Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place—a hospital, fire station, free-standing emergency centers or emergency medical services (EMS) station. Then, your baby will receive medical care and be placed with an emergency provider.

If you leave your baby at a fire or EMS station, your baby may be taken to a hospital to receive any medical attention they need. Remember, If you leave your unharmed infant at a Safe Haven, you will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect.

