Moms at Ronald McDonald House receive early Mother’s Day gift

When your child is sick, things you'd normally look forward to - like Mother's Day - can fall to the wayside.

Knowing this, one group decided to come to the Ronald McDonald House to show these moms, going through a hard time, some love.

Denise Long is a McDonald's owner-operator in Lexington. She's also a mother who understands.

"The smallest gestures in life make a big difference," says Long.

Today, that small gesture came in the form of a red rose. One for each mother who will be staying at the Ronald McDonald House on what's supposed to be their special day, Mother's Day.

"My daughter's name is Serenity," Jessica Barrett. She’s a new mom, a role she once thought impossible due to her medical issues.

"Even now, six weeks later, it's still surreal."

When she found out she was pregnant, Jessica started calling the child her miracle baby. Little did she know how true that would be.

"It's definitely been a roller coaster, but she's doing great."

Jessica's daughter arrived early at just 29 weeks, weighing two pounds, 12 ounces. It's been tough, but Serenity is growing stronger every day with her mom by her side.

"It feels like my heart is truly walking right outside my body. It's crazy, it really is."

There are 21 rooms at this particular Ronald McDonald House. Workers tell WKYT they're nearly always at capacity with a waiting list of families on standby.

