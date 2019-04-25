Moms-to-be teach each other in monthly group prenatal visits

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - There's a trend in prenatal care that involves inviting lots of moms-to-be to take part, with their partners, too.

The monthly visits typically last two hours and they give pregnant women a chance to take charge of their care and learn from each other.

Group visits combine typical prenatal exams with a support group format. And camaraderie isn't the only benefit. Some studies show the visits may lead to fewer preterm births and more breastfeeding.

About 3% of U.S. mothers-to-be take part but group visits are catching on at many hospitals. Insurance usually covers them.

 
