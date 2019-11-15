Monday Night Raw coming to Rupp Arena Jan. 13

The ring will be shaking on Jan. 13 as Monday Night Raw broadcasts live from Rupp Arena in Lexington.

On the card, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will team with Charlotte Flair to challenge the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Seth Rollins and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders are set to face The O.C.’s United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a six-man tag team main event. Plus, Rey Mysterio, “The Viper” Randy Orton and many more will appear.

Talent at all WWE events is subject to change.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $15.50.

