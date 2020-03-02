Monday marks 8 years since deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky

Tornadoes devastated many counties in Kentucky.
Updated: Mon 12:22 PM, Mar 02, 2020

MAGOFFIN CO., (WKYT) - Monday marks a somber anniversary.

Eight years ago, 18 tornadoes tore through Kentucky, wreaking havoc across more than two dozen counties.

March 2, 2012, was truly a tragic day, especially for eastern Kentucky.

There are two tornadoes in particular that probably strike a memory with a lot of people in the area.

Morgan County's EF-3 tornado packed damaging winds of 140 mph, decimating much of the downtown area and leading to 6 deaths.

In Magoffin County, the EF-3 tornado topped out at 160 mph.

Salyersville Mayor Pete Shepherd was out of town as the tornado tore through, but he says seeing the damage the next day was heart-stopping.

"The devastation, I mean, it was like somebody took a bowling ball and started at the county line and started rolling about a mile-wide path of trees, businesses, houses, homes," Shepherd said. "I have never seen anything like it and I probably, hopefully, hope I never will."

While it was a very difficult day in Magoffin County, Mayor Shepherd says he is very thankful that everyone walked away with their lives.

 
