Police: Lexington robbery suspect stops at nearby Arby's after crime

A man has been arrested, charged with robbery after taking money from a Lexington gas station.

Police say the man entered the Speedway at the intersection of Southland Drive and Regency Road around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officers say the man made motions toward the clerk suggesting he had a gun. Workers at the store handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, at which time the suspect reportedly ran away on foot.

The suspect, however, only ran about a block away before stopping again and entering the Arby’s at the intersection of Southland Drive and Rambler Road.

By this time, police were circling the area, and were able to spot the suspect in the Arby’s and take him into custody.

Officers say nearly all of the money taken from the Speedway was recovered – minus what the suspect reportedly used to pay for lunch.

