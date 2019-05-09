Montgomery County deputies looking for burglary suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone from the public can identify a woman involved in a burglary.

Deputies say the woman stole from a concession stand in Easy Walker Park around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She reportedly had to break through a construction barrier to get into the stand. Deputies say the suspect stole seven cases of water and Gatorade.

Deputies released a photo of the suspect's vehicle at the scene of the crime. Investigators say it appears to be a silver F-150.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or who has information on the incident is asked to message the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, or call (859) 498-8704.