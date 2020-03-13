Montgomery Co. resident tests positive for COVID-19

The Montgomery County Health Department has announced that a person has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the results were confirmed by LabCorp.

The person, who remains unidentified, is in isolation and following quarantine guidelines at home.

The case in Montgomery County is in addition to cases Gov. Beshear summarized in a press conference Friday morning.

The health department is reminding Montgomery County residents to continue following prescribed guidance to avoid crowds and to know when and how to seek care.

The public is strongly advised to practice standard public health prevention by washing hands frequently, containing coughs and sneezes, and staying home if ill.