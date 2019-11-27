Montgomery Co. woman charged in theft from Christmas charity drive

A woman has been arrested after reportedly stealing items from a charity collecting items for needy children at Christmas.

The theft happened at TK’s Gymnastics in Mount Sterling. The owner of the business, Tammy Lockridge, participates in a charity called Arms of Love, which collects items for less fortunate children and their families.

Lockridge tells WKYT she received an alert on her phone Tuesday evening from the studio’s alarm system. Surveillance video at the studio shows a woman appearing to steal items that the drive had collected.

Lockridge shared the footage on her Facebook page, and contacted authorities who initiated an investigation, eventually tracking down 34-year-old Elizabeth Turner.

Police say Turner was wearing the same clothes as the woman in the surveillance video. She also reportedly had pillows, blankets, Christmas ornaments, dishes, and other items.

Additionally, police found Turner in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. She is now in the Montgomery County jail.

Lockridge tells WKYT she’s hurt by the incident but vows the charity drive will continue. The gym is asking for volunteers to help put out toys and other items on December 22 at 3 p.m.

Toys and other items will be given out on December 23, starting at 6 p.m. for people who have children with them, and 7 p.m. for people who don’t.

