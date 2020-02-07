Montgomery County hit hard by snow

Montgomery County seems to have gotten the most snow from this winter weather event.

Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell

Even though the county got quite a bit of snow, the roads are fairly clear thanks to the hard work of road crews.

The sheriff's office says it's been a pleasantly quiet day for them so far.

We're told there were a few minor wrecks early Friday morning, but just some cars sliding off the road, nothing major and no serious injuries.

Montgomery County Schools were already closed because of sickness Friday, so fewer cars on the road could be a reason why there are fewer crashes.

Local drivers tell WKYT some of the rural roads are a bit slippery, but the main roads are clear.

Road crews are still out in case more snow piles up.

Those roads could freeze though as temperatures drop, so if you do decide to head out, use caution.