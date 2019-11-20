Montgomery County superintendent clears up rumor about 'fight week'

Some Montgomery County parents are concerned about their students' safety about reports of several fights breaking out at the high school.

A rumor has been going around the Mt. Sterling community labeling this week at the high school 'fight week.'

WKYT received an email with a screenshot of an Instagram account titled "MOCO FIGHTS,' or Montgomery County Fights.

There were reports of as many as 17 fights taking place at the high school this week.

Parents have shared their concerns with WKYT.

Superintendent Matthew Thompson released a statement on the Montgomery County Schools' Facebook page. You can read the full statement below.

"The truth is that there were far fewer incidents than referenced on social media, and the vast majority of our students engaged in appropriate behavior," wrote Thompson.

"In the few cases, each situation was investigated, students involved were given due process, and MCHS administration used the Code of Conduct to determine appropriate consequences," Thompson added.

Thompson estimated there were five fights at the high school this week.

Michael Liman says his daughter was involved in a fight this week. He says he wants something to be done about this.

"I think until they found out what's going on at the high school, I don't think it's safe to take a kid to school up there," said Liman.

Liman says he went to Montgomery County High School to find out what was going on. He says he didn't get a chance to speak with the principal.

The superintendent told WKYT he feels like his statement makes enough of a point about this issue, and he thinks to address the matter any further would add fuel to the fire.