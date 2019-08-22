Montgomery County using trackers to cut down on dementia patients leaving home

Montgomery County first responders hope a new strategy will help prevent vulnerable people from being in danger.

Last week, a Montgomery County man with dementia walked away from his home. He was found a half-mile away from the house, but it took searchers 24 hours to find him.

Some believe that the time it takes to find these people will exponentially decrease.

"We can find patients within 20 to 30 minutes," Montgomery County Battalion Chief Jeffery Jackson said.

Jackson's fire and EMS workers are now trained to use a tracker on people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, along with people who have autism.

"It's similar to LoJack that police would use to find a stolen vehicle several years ago. So it emits a constant beep," he said.

The receiver is similar to a watch. It's worn around the wrist but it's difficult to remove without cutting it.

Most healthy adults can walk about three or four minutes an hour. Many with disabilities are slower at two miles an hour. But still, Chief Jackson said, when you don't know which way the missing person left from, that two miles turns into a 16-mile radius.

"Sixteen square miles is a lot to cover, especially when we get in a rural area where there's a lot of woods, trees, streams where someone can hunker down and hide," Jackson said.

The trackers cost about $300. For residents in Montgomery County, the fire department can loan one out if there's one available.