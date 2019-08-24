Monticello Police: Driver wrecked vehicle, stole second one, led authorities on pursuit

A report of a reckless driver started a series of run-ins and pursuits that ended with one man in jail facing multiple charges.

Police say they received a dispatch call around 1:45 a.m. about a reckless driver in a Ford Taurus headed toward Monticello from KY 90 West.

A few minutes later, dispatch received another call, this time reporting a vehicle had crashed into an unoccupied, parked car.

When investigators got to the scene, they discovered the car that caused the accident matched the description of the car reported earlier in the reckless driver complaint. The driver of the vehicle had run from the scene on foot, and police began searching for him.

About 15 minutes after that, dispatchers received yet another call, reporting that a 1967 Pontiac Firebird had been stolen from a car lot on South Main Street. An officer saw the reported stolen vehicle shortly thereafter headed downtown and attempted a traffic stop.

According to police the driver initially slowed down, but then sped off, nearly hitting a deputy’s cruiser before losing control, spinning out, and coming to a stop at the curb on Frisby Street.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Dicken was finally taken into custody after a brief foot chase with authorities.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center and charged with DUI, two counts of fleeing or evading police, and theft by unlawful taking.

