The Apollo 11 mission to the moon took astronauts more than 238,000 miles away from earth, but a trip to celebrate the mission's 50th anniversary Saturday is only a couple of hours from Lexington.

Langley Franklin holds up a portable sign for Moon, Kentucky, as he says the last two times they made a sign for the community it was stolen. (Photo: WKYT)

The small Morgan County community is northeast of West Liberty, and it will be the site of a festival honoring the historic event.

It won't be the first time Moon celebrated the Apollo mission. Langley Franklin of the West Liberty Kiwanis Club said there will similar celebrations in 1989 and 1994 to mark those anniversaries. People will take postmarks and souvenir "Moon rocks."

The post office has been closed for quite some time, but that doesn't mean the postmaster hasn't been busy.

"The former postmaster moon Kentucky personally went and picked these up for me," Franklin said, as he shows the rocks.

The "Moon rocks" will be at Betty Rigsby Grocery on Saturday along with t-shirts. The first 250 people will get a Moon Pie and RC Cola, but there is one souvenir people in the area hope visitors quit taking.

"The last two times that the state highway made Moon signs they always disappear," Frankin said. "So we’ve made a portable moon sign this year."

The money from the souvenirs will go back to the Kiwanis Club for community projects.