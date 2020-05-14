More COVID-19 cases being reported in younger Kentuckians

Recently we’ve seen the number of young people infected with COVID-19 surpass the number of older people who have tested positive.

Younger people have fared better against the virus, but it’s still possible to have severe complications from COVID-19.

This chart shows the numbers of Kentuckians who have tested positive for COVID 19 up through Wednesday:

The number of people in their 20s is now higher than those in their 60s or 70s.

When testing first started the infected tended to skew older, but experts say that’s likely because testing was limited to those with serious symptoms, and generally, it was the older population that was going to the hospital.

"By expanding testing we are naturally going to pick up those numbers," said ER physician Dr. Ryan Stanton. "So, the number of positive are going to go up, but I think we’re going to continue to see the numbers of admissions and deaths actually continue to drop off."

Stanton says more testing will allow us to know how widespread the virus is, and will also let the infected know they need to take extra precautions. And even though younger people are a smaller percentage of those who get seriously ill, it can still happen.

31-year-old Jantzen Merriman from Powell County spent the night in the hospital after testing positive. He told us he considered himself lucky to only have to be on his own for a night.

"Even a few hours, it’s in a time like that when you’re pretty scared and unsure," Merriman said. "It’s kind of comforting to have people around you that you are familiar with and have your family there."

When he was released, Merriman had to quarantine in one room of his house. He told me his wife would leave him food outside of his door.

The highest age group of people infected in Kentucky is people in their 40s.