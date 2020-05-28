More COVID-19 cases reported at federal prison in Lexington, now up to 268

The city of Lexington has reported new COVID-19 cases every day this week.

Photo: WKYT/Victor Puente

On Thursday, health officials confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Lexington, 20 of which involve inmates at the Federal Medical Center. An outbreak at the facility began about a month ago.

There’s only so much the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department can do to help stop the spread of the virus since the facility is under federal jurisdiction. The health department is, however, working to increase more testing opportunities for employees.

Of the 673 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County, 268 cases involve inmates at the Federal Medical Center. While the health department has no control over how inmates are being tested, it is helping employees test themselves at home.

“They have access to at home self-collect kits,” says Kevin Hall, with the health department. “We have seen around 150 to 200 people take advantage of that. We would like to see everyone at the Federal Medical Center use that, but some people you’re just never going to get them to be tested and it’s going to be an uphill battle. But for those who are interested, they’ve been taking advantage of it.”

Hall says the facility has about 500 employees. So far, he says only one take-home kit has come back positive.

The health department is recommending that employees at the center get tested periodically since they work in a high-risk environment.

The health department is also reminding employees who are sick are showing symptoms of the virus to stay home.