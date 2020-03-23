More Kentucky inmates will be released because of COVID-19 concerns

More inmates will be released from Kentucky jails because of COVID-19 concerns.

At the end of last week, Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton Jr. asked court officials to reduce inmate populations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With many jails often overcrowded, some officials have no other choice but to comply.

The Clark County Attorney's Office has been in communication with the Clark County jailer to enforce some of those changes.

"The court dockets here have been greatly reduced," said William Elkins, Clark Co. Attorney. "We've gone from many hundred a week to maybe as many as two dozen over the last week. We've taken every effort to release people on electronic monitoring which is essentially home incarceration on a bracelet."

Elkins says the changes are necessary to protect inmates who often are in close proximity with each other.

The Clark County Jail has about 270 inmates.

Elkins is working with the jailer to see how many with non-violent offenses are eligible for home incarceration. Those approved will have to wear an ankle bracelet, which Elkins says can detect inmates' movements as well as intoxication.

Leaders in Clark County are also thinking about setting a review date in May for people on home incarceration. At that time officials are thinking about those people with good behavior stay out of jail.