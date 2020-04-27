More Ky. counties now have 100+ COVID-19 cases

Though some services are starting to reopen, Kentucky continues to see more cases of the new coronavirus.

We are looking at more than 4,000 cases now in the commonwealth. And looking at those latest numbers, we've lost 208 Kentuckians to the virus:

More than 1,500 Kentuckians have recovered, that's more a quarter of the total.

But in a big development, more of our counties now have more than 100 patients. For a while, only Jefferson County and Fayette County had that number of cases. Now, we're seeing more than a hundred in Kenton, Warren, Hopkins, and Daviess counties.

If we take a look at the top ten counties in Kentucky with the most COVID-19 cases, this is a first for us. All ten counties have more than 100 COVID-19 patients.

Here's another first for Kentucky patients:

We now have more than 2,000 women in Kentucky with COVID-19. you can see, women continue to lead in the number of COVID-19 patients in Kentucky. Of our more than 4,000 cases, almost 1,700 are men.