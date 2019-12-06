More appointments expected from Gov.-elect Beshear Friday

Governor-elect Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, is expected to announce more appointments to his administration on Friday at the Capitol.

On Monday, Beshear appointed Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman as the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet secretary.

Rep. Rocky Adkins will serve as senior adviser to Beshear.

Former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray will serve as secretary of the Transportation Cabinet.

Col. Haldane B. Lamberton will lead the Kentucky National Guard as adjutant general.

Retired Lt. Col. Keith Jackson will serve as the Commissioner for Veterans Affairs.

On Nov. 21, the governor-elect named J. Michael Brown the secretary of the executive cabinet.

La Tasha Buckner was named general counsel of the Office of the Governor. Travis Mayo will join Buckner as deputy general counsel for the Office of the Governor.

Crystal Staley will be the director of communications for the governor’s office.