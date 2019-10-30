More credit card skimmers being found at Kentucky gas stations

More credit card skimmers are being found at gas stations in Kentucky.

In September, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture said ten skimmers were found in a single week at gas stations in Central Kentucky.

The find brought the total number of skimmers found by the department to 17 for 2019. Compare that to 2018 when only seven devices were discovered.

"I would like to thank our hard-working KDA inspectors for taking on the additional responsibility of inspecting for skimmers to protect Kentuckians at the gas pump," Commissioner Quarles said. "The busy holiday travel season is approaching, and we urge motorists to be especially vigilant during this happy time of the year."

There are ways drivers can help protect themselves at the gas pump. Here's what the department suggests looking out for:



Scratches or other damage around locks or doors



Components that look different from the rest of the device or from other pumps (such as a skimmer placed over a card reader)



A loose card reader



Security tape that is broken or does not adhere to the pump



Police advise drivers try to use pumps that are close to the attendant station. Skimmers are usually placed in pumps out of sight.

Anyone who finds evidence of tampering at a gas pump can call the department at (502) 573-0282 or email ag.web@ky.gov.

