‘More females’: LA County sheriff under fire for comments about women in his department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff landed in controversy Wednesday with comments he made on a syndicated radio show.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would lose in a hypothetical fight with the LAPD because his force had more women.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva seemed to say his department would lose in a hypothetical fight because it has so many female deputies.

Villanueva made the comments on the "Big Boy’s Neighborhood” when the host asked who would win in a fight between the LAPD and the sheriff’s department.

“No guns, no badges,” he said, “Just one-on-one? Ah, they would have one advantage. We have a bigger, more diverse employment group. More females.”

The sheriff was trying to make a joke, but many people were not laughing. Critics were quick to pounce.

LA Times reporter Maya Lau was the first to share the story.

In a tweet she said, "Sheriff Villanueva was asked if LAPD and Sheriff's Dept were to fight, who'd win? He said LAPD has advantage because it has fewer female officers than sheriff's dept does. This form sheriff who touts high percent of female staff."

Villanueva called her out for the tweet with one of his own.

“Maya Lau your tweet is an editorial statement. We thought you were an objective journalist covering facts to serve the best interest of the public. It’s a shame LATimes would allow you to make such instigating remarks unbecoming of journalistic standards,” he said.

This, following the controversy over deputy Caren Mandoyan.

Mandoyan was fired by previous Sheriff Jim McConnell after a fellow deputy alleged he grabbed her neck and tried to break into her home.

But Villanueva hired him back.

The sheriff has butted heads with supervisors over this case. Supervisors want fired deputies to stay fired.

The sheriff says he's not backing down.

Copyright 2019 KCAL via CNN. All rights reserved.