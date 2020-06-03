More join in Lexington protests; demonstrators say they will continue

Protests in Lexington appear to have grown Wednesday, with a larger and more diverse crowd showing up to demonstrate than in previous days.

Protesters take a knee during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 (Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell)

Protesters of all different ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds participated in Wednesday night demonstrations, with many organizers pointing to an increased number of young people participating.

Another unique group that has joined the movement is Lexington clergy members, many wanting to spread the message to protesters that they are not only praying for them, but they’re also standing by them.

Several leaders say they do plan to be out every day this week.

Last night protesters marched throughout downtown toward police headquarters again, where they stopped in front of officers who were wearing riot gear.

Leaders and protesters have emphasized that the demonstrations are all peaceful and that they only want to make sure they’re heard so that substantive changes will come.

“You really need to stop and listen so you can actually know what’s going on,” says Daishyera, one of the demonstrators. “They don’t know how we feel. They have a badge and they use that badge to hide behind it. They don’t know how we feel. We don’t know how they feel either, but at the end of the day, they’re not being kicked.”

Mayor Linda Gorton and Chief Weathers from the police department have made time during demonstrations to step outside and talk to the protesters about what kind of changes the city can make.

So far, Lexington police have reported only two arrests during the protests, and minimal property damage.

