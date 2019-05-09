More people don’t have health insurance, CDC says

The gains in coverage from the Affordable Care Act are starting to decline.

According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health Interview Survey, the uninsured rate for Americans aged 45 to 64 jumped to 10.3% last year.

That’s up a full percentage point from 2017.

In 2018, 30.4 million persons of all ages were uninsured, not much different from 2017, “but 18.2 million fewer persons than in 2010,” the CDC said.

The uninsured rate did remain stable for younger adults at 13.3% percent.

The rate of uninsured people serves as a gauge for President Trump’s impact on healthcare coverage.

His administration is seeking to dismantle every aspect of Obamacare in the courts.

The landmark health care law is credited with extending coverage to millions of Americans.

