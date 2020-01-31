More students staying home despite lower Kentucky flu numbers

Kentucky's flu numbers are trending down, but more students are staying home.

More than 20 school districts canceled classes Friday and Monday due to illness.

School administrators in Powell County say they've seen attendance fluctuate for weeks leading to the decision to call off class Friday and Monday.

"We've been watching our attendance for the last couple of weeks and really we've been kind of bouncing at the line where a lot of districts will go ahead and shut down," Superintendent Anthony Orr said. "The season is on it's way out and so if we can help wrap it up by keeping people home instead of spreading that again, then maybe we can come back rested and ready to go next week."

Powell County is one of four school districts closed Friday. Corbin, McCreary, and Williamsburg Independent are all closed through Monday.

"I think really more than anything this just gives the flu a bit of a break to hopefully settle down and, probably more important, it gives our teachers and our students who are trying to recover a chance to rest and get their physical bodies together and be ready to go next week," Orr said.

Orr says the decision to close the entire school system came because of how interconnected the system is. He hopes classes can resume after the four day weekend.

"If your child is sick please keep them home," Orr said. "We always encourage students to be at school, that's where the best learning happens, but the bottom line is that we need for students who are sick, who have been running a fever, who have been diagnosed with the flu to stay at home."

The superintendent said will be crews in each of the school buildings on Friday to clean and disinfect. He did say the cleaning solution they use to fight things like the cold and the flu and keep everything clean is no different from what they would normally use to disinfect the buildings.

Orr said he expects the school district to send out a plan to make these days up by the end of Friday.