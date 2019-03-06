More teachers call in sick but Gov. Bevin doesn't support the move

Jefferson, Oldham, and Bullitt County school districts have canceled class for Thursday, Mar. 7 because of a large number of teachers calling in sick.

Gov. Matt Bevin does not agree with the decision.

Tomorrow is a school day in Kentucky...



School children should be in school...



Learning... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 7, 2019

Meanwhile, teachers are calling in sick to protest changes to their retirement system and the education system.

Tomorrow marks the third time in a week that JCPS has called off classes. They're the state's largest school district serving 100,000 students.

Fayette County students will be in school tomorrow, but teachers had their sickout last week.

Gov. Bevin has disagreed with teachers before, saying bad things can happen to children when no one is home to watch them. Those fiery comments came after thousands of teachers rallied last year.

Again, Fayette County students will have class Thursday, Mar. 7.