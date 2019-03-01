More than 100 lots of blood pressure medication recalled for carcinogenic impurity in a week

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced another recall of blood pressure medication Friday because a potentially carcinogenic impurity was found in it.

It’s the third such recall the agency has announced in an eight-day period.

The latest recall is for 38 lots of Valsartan and Amlodipine and Valsartan tablets produced by AurobindoPharma USA due to “the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in the finished drug.”

That impurity is N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), which is classified as a “probable human carcinogen.”

The AurobindoPharma USA recall is an expansion of a recall initiated on Dec. 31. Here’s a list of the latest products recalled.

On Thursday, the FDA announced Camber Pharmaceuticals is recalling 87 lots of Losartan Tablets USP 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg because N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid (NMBA) – a “potential human carcinogen” – was detected in a pharmaceutical ingredient of the product.

You can find the list of lot numbers recalled by Camber Pharmaceuticals here.

Last Friday, the FDA announced Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited recalled one lot of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets 100mg/25mg after NDEA was found in the medication.

The details on the recalled Macleods lot are:

-NDC: 33342-0052-10

-Product description: Losartan Potassium/ Hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets 100mg/25mg, 90 count bottles

-Lot/Batch: BLM715A

-Expiration date: July 2019

Camber and Macleods said the active pharmaceutical ingredient that contained the impurities came from Hetero Labs Limited, which is based in India.

None of the companies have received reports of “adverse events” related to the recalls.

All three companies recommend that patients continue taking their medication, because the harm to their health could be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without an alternative treatment. But consult your doctor immediately.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.