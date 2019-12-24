More than 1,000 seniors have gifts this year thanks to the Senior Sleigh program

One program in Central Kentucky is working to make sure senior citizens are not forgotten during the holidays.

The Senior Sleigh program gives gifts to people homebound or in nursing homes.

Missy Ward started the program eight years ago with 25 names of people needing gifts.

This year, Ward says they had 1,080 seniors in ten homes in five counties.

The seniors ask for things like lotion, large-print Bibles, word searches, and even UK gear.

The gifts are all wrapped and Wildcat Moving delivers them. Dec. 23 was the last delivery of the year

For more information, you can contact Missy Ward at (859) 806-7587.