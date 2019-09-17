More than 130 battling addiction taking advantage of Kentucky State Police Angel Initiative

Kentucky State Police are seeing results in their efforts to get people to turn over their drugs and get help.

Kentucky State Police's Angel Initiative has accepted more than 130 people since its inception. (WKYT)

The Angel Initiative is a program to offer an alternative escape for those battling addiction. All someone has to do is go to a Kentucky State Police post to get help finding a treatment center, and troopers won't ask any questions.

Troopers say 138 people have stepped up to ask for help, and Commissioner Rick Sanders said this is a way for people to get assistance before entering the criminal justice system.

"This is a recognition that this is a tremendous problem," Sanders said. "We have to do something about it, and if we can reach someone before they commit the criminal act and we are all better off because of that."

Sanders argues getting people help before they are arrested helps leave free up other resources, and he doesn't believe this is the result of a softening stance on drugs.

"We’re not getting soft on crime. We are actually increasing our efforts with interdiction. I think what it does is it helps someone good, get treatment before they commit a criminal act," Sanders said.

The program even helps those who are addicted figure out ways to pay for the treatment whether it is through insurance, vouchers or Medicaid.

Sanders said Michigan is the only other state with this program.