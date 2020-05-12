More than 140 inmates at Lexington's Federal Medical Center have COVID-19

Doctors and health professionals have expressed concerns about the virus spreading through closed areas like prisons and jails.

We’re now seeing just how bad it can get.

The latest numbers from the Federal Bureau of Prisons reports more than 140 cases of COVID-19 at Lexington's Federal Medical Center on Leestown Road.

Monday, we learned an inmate infected died.

Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Department workers say it was a 59-year-old inmate with pre-existing conditions who died.

They say a lot of the inmates at FMC are at risk, considering the underlying conditions a majority deal with. Those inmates are under federal jurisdiction, meaning Kentucky can’t help them much.

But that’s not the same for workers.

“What we can, and have been trying to, assist with are the tests and options for the employees," said Kevin Hall, LFCHD spokesperson. "Right now, we know one Fayette County resident who works there who tested positive. The Bureau of Prisons has reported more employees who work in different counties, so we’re working we’re in preliminary discussions with the Federal Medical Center to provide some testing options for the staff and that something we should hopefully be able to get moving on in the near future.”

Health department workers tell us they receive new numbers for those testing positive around 3 every afternoon. They are expecting the number of cases to rise.