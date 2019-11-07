More than 2 million pounds of ready-to-cook chicken recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer are recalling more than 2 million pounds of chicken because it may have “extraneous materials” in it, including metal.

The voluntary recall affects several forms of ready-to-cook chicken that were shipped to restaurants, hospitals and schools.

No chicken sold in stores is included in the recall.

The products were produced by Simmons Prepared Foods, inc., which is based in Gentry, Ark.

The dates on the package are between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4.

