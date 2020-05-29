More than 20 new COVID-19 cases reported at Harrison Co. nursing home

We are seeing fewer cases of COVID-19 in the state overall, but one health district has seen more cases lately.

We spoke with the director of the WEDCO District Health Department about an outbreak in a Cynthiana nursing home

Health officials tested all residents and staff on Wednesday. Friday, they got those results back. They tell us there are now 24 people at Parkside Manor who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say they tested a total of 62 people associated with the personal care home. Of the 24 confirmed cases, 18 are residents and three are staff members. Three of the people are in the hospital.

Officials say the employees who tested positive are no longer working here and can’t return until they test negative. However, the 18 residents are being moved to an area of the facility that’s functioning as a COVID-19 unit.

“We are concerned that there may be additional positives because we know that they may develop symptoms later," Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for WEDCO. "So, we will likely schedule a second testing process, but they have not done that yet.”

Officials say these residents will be monitored on a daily basis. They’re also working to keep other residents safe and will be deep cleaning the facility.

Officials say it’s likely that an employee brought the virus into the Personal care home since no visitors are allowed. They’re urging health workers and the rest of the public to be cautious about following the recommended guidelines, especially as more parts of the economy open back up.

Health officials say they’re planning to do more testing at the facility.