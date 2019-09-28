More than $70,000 raised as hundreds walk for ALS

Hundreds gathered at Whitaker Bank Ballpark Saturday morning to raise money for Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS disease.

“It’s often times known as Lou Gahrig’s disease. It’s a neurodegenerative disease where the nerves in the spinal cord and your brain are not firing off,” said Executive Director of ALS Kent7ucky Helen Overfield.

The disease eventually causes patients to lose their ability to move, walk, swallow and eventually breathe.

ALS does not have a cure and usually leaves patients with a two- to –five-year life expectancy. It was about three years ago Frank Wilson’s mother began noticing symptoms.

“The first symptom was something called drop foot and that’s where her food won’t move right so she’s dragging her foot,” Wilson said.

Now, his mother uses a wheelchair to help get around. Saturday she didn’t let that stop her from taking laps around Whitaker Bank Ballpark to raise money for people like her.

“The biggest thing is just being supportive of each other,” Wilson said.

Toyota was one of many sponsors at the ALS walk. Employees from Kentucky are participating in a six-week fundraising program where they’ve already raised more than $66,000. Corporate members of Toyota also donated $10,000 to the cause.

