More than a dozen Knox County homes impacted by flash flooding

Dozens are cleaning up the damage following a Sunday flash flood in portions of Knox County.

17 homes were either underwater or had water damage as a result of the flooding. Emergency managers issued a local state of emergency as a result.

The amount of rain that came down in the Sunday afternoon downpour amazed people living in the area. No one was hurt, but witnesses say the water that was rushing down Ky. 225 was something they will never forget. It surrounded some homes and seeped into others, leaving behind a lot of mud.

Katherine Wilson said the water didn't get into her home, but she says there is still a lot of damage.

“All underneath is pretty much ruined," Wilson said. "Insulation, water, mud, there is water in the air ducts...debris all in the yard...mud everywhere," Wilson said.

All the main roads are open, but it may take some time before people can clean up the damage because of all the mud left behind.

The flood happened in the same area as a flash flood eight years ago that killed one and injured several.